Kenya: Budi, Galaiya Crowned 2018 Mr and Miss World Kenya

Robert Budi and Finali Galaiya were crowned the 2018 Mr and Miss World Kenya respectively at a colorful gala event held at The Mall in Westlands, Nairobi on Saturday evening.

The newly-crowned Miss World Kenya is a former Miss India Kenya (2016). Her experience seems to have given her the edge over the other finalists.

More than 26 contestants competed for the coveted title which came with a ticket to the global Miss Universe beauty pageant.

Title holders for other beauty competitions - Miss Earth Kenya Suzy Kirui, Miss KU 2015 Faith Donald and Miss World Kenya Kisii County Cindy Kemunto - attended the event which however attracted a sparse crowd.

But most notable was the presence of 2003 Miss World Kenya 2003 Janet Mulei, who was the inaugural winner of the annual contest.

Other notable distinguished guests were Nairobi County Women Rep Esther Passaris and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

The performance of the night came from spoken word poet Kapedo and Nasha Dee aka Masaai Boss Lady.

The contestants came out looking all glamorous in their stunning outfits to showcase their beauty and talents.

African wear designs were from Liru Designs and men's suits were provided by Ashok Sunny Designs.