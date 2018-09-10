Kenya: Pine Creek Records Unveils the Dynamic Mankind Duo

After signing Amani Gracious aka Amani G, the melodious 13-year-old girl from Githuria, Pine Creek Records have unveiled their next signings, the Mankind duo of Mane and The cloak.

Mankind, who were previously signed to Sony Music, are an alternative music duo from Nairobi whose music fuses a lot of different genres, including Jazz, classical and Urban pop.

The Group has been in the music industry since 2014 but are yet to make a breakthrough.

But Pine Creek Records CEO, Peter Nduati, who at one time managed the legendary Mr Lenny, believes Mankind is the next big thing in Kenya.

"If we will ever win a Grammy then it will come from this group. I say that without fear of contradiction. Having been in the music industry long enough and understanding the Kenyan musical dynamics, I was first skeptical of signing Mankind but with time I was convinced with their unique sound something that is unique to the Kenyan music scene," Nduati said on Friday during the official launch.

Nduati went on to state that despite music groups in Kenya not having the tradition of lasting, he believes Mankind will stand the test of time.

"They rely on each other's strength and have chemistry like no other. They live together and being that the number is less its easier to manage them. The group started with about 7 members but as you can see only these two are the ones remaining," he said.

Mankind were signed with Pine Creek Records on May 10, 2018 in a deal worth Sh3.5 million.

As part of the deal, Pine Creek Records has been covering all the group's expenses since the deal was signed.