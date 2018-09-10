Nigeria: Over 30 Villages Destroyed By Flood in Niger State

Minna — Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has released N60m to the over 30 villages affected by flood in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

The flood led to destruction of houses, farmlands and livestock.

The traditional leaders of the communities, led by Hakimin Wuya, Alhaji Ibrahim Yawa, visited the Government House in Minna, to narrate their ordeal.

The governor said the donation was to help affected communities purchase food items and other relief materials to ease their suffering.

He also directed that workers be deployed to affected villages to resettle displaced victims.