9 September 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Again, Rainstorm Destroys 184 Houses in Katsina

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Sardauna

Katsina — A heavy rainstorm triggered by flash flood at the weekend destroyed no fewer than 184 houses and washed away farmlands in eight communities of Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Rainstorm had earlier destroyed over 500 houses and killed at least 10 people in Katsina, Jibia, Kankia, Bakori, Kafur and Dutsin-Ma local governments of the state.

The places recently affected by the natural disaster in Kurfi includes Wurma, Birchi, Tsauri, Kofar-fada, Nasarawa, Kofar-yamma, Sabon-ungwan, Kofar-arewa.

The downpour, which, according to the victims, started around 1:15 am. and stopped by 12p.m, caused river channels in the affected villages to overflow their banks, resulting to flooding on Friday.

When THISDAY visited some of the affected areas on Sunday, residents were still busy salvaging their personal effects from their homes, while others were seen packing out of the affected areas.

The rainstorm sacked many residents from their homes and shops as their apartments were flooded, thereby rendering thousands homeless in the area.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said: "20 houses were destroyed in Wurma, Birchi 32, Tsari 23, Kofar-fada 11, Sabon-ungwa 19, Kofar-yamma 32, Kofar-arewa 14, while 43 houses were also destroyed in Nasarawa community".

The source, however, admonished the federal and state governments to come to their aid, considering the devastating nature of the rainstorm, adding: "It is only government that can assist us because the situation is beyond our financial strengths."

However, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Council, Alh. Jabiru Tsauri, who also confirmed the development to THISDAY in a telephone interview, said: "So far, we have received report of 84 houses affected but we are still carrying out investigation to ascertain the exact figure.

"We are going to provide relief materials to the affected persons very soon. We have written to the state government through SEMA on the incident. We believe that the state government will intervene soon".

Tsauri said he had visited the affected areas to sympathise with the victims, and urged residents to inculcate the habit of disposing their refuse properly and desist from dumping refuse on water channels.

While describing the incident as highly devastating, the chairman said the state government had earlier embarked on dredging of rivers, canals and clearing of drains in the local government to avert disaster.

When contacted, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Haruna Musa, said the agency was yet to received official report on the incident.

"As I speak to you, my agency has not received any official report concerning the rainstorm in Kurfi. We have that of Jibia, Bakori, Dutsin-Ma, Kankia and Kafur," he added.

Nigeria

Nigerians Pull Out of Bitcoin As Cryptocurrencies Crash

With a crash in the value of bitcoin last week, Nigerians are pulling back to cut down on their losses in the… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.