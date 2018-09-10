10 September 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria/Liberia: Udoh, Olamilekan in As Eagles Battle Liberia Tomorrow

By Samuel Ifetoye

Fresh from a 3-0 defeat of Seychelles in an African Nations Cup qualifier in Victoria on Saturday, the Super Eagles will take on their Liberian counterparts in an international friendly tomorrow.

The Eagles, who will welcome four new players, including captain of CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinalists, Enyimba, Mfon Udoh and four other home-based professionals, will leave for Monrovia this night.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Coach Gernot has listed 18 players for the game. The players are Ezenwa (also with Enyimba FC), defenders Adeleye Olamilekan of FC IfeanyiUbah and Ebube Duru of Lobi Stars, as well as Enyimba FC forward Sunday Adetunji.

Apart from goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who travelled with the team to Seychelles for Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Pirates, all the other home-based professionals have been directed to report at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos today latest by 3.00 p.m.

Ezenwa and the 13 other players would fly into Lagos from Addis Ababa today, before the contingent is flown to Monrovia aboard an ARIK Air plane.

The match is in celebration of Liberian President, former World Footballer of the Year, George Oppong Weah, and is scheduled for the 35,000-capacity Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

The goalkeepers in the team are Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC) and Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa), while Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United, England); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); Adeleye Olamilekan (FC IfeanyiUbah); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); and Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars) are the defenders.

The midfielders listed for the game are Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel); Kelechi Nwakali (FC Porto, Portugal); Joel Obi (AC Chievo Verona, Italy), while Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Sunday Adetunji (Enyimba FC); Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux FC, France) and Mfon Udoh (Enyimba FC) are the attackers called up by Rohr.

