South Africa: Car Guard Arrested for Stabbing Motorist Who 'Refused to Move His Car'

A car guard has been arrested and charged with assault for allegedly stabbing a motorist who refused to move his vehicle, Johannesburg police said on Sunday.

According to spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, a 35-year-old male was stabbed at the corners of Kruis and Main streets in Johannesburg central on Saturday afternoon.

"[The] victim parked his car and a car guard told him to remove his car there, [the] driver refused and the suspect crossed the street to fetch a knife," Mbele said.

"He came back and stabbed the driver in the upper body. A security guard came to his rescue and apprehended a suspect."

The knife used in the commission of a crime was also recovered by police.

The 26-year old car guard has been charged with assault with an intention to cause grievous bodily harm and is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Mbele urged car guards not to force motorists to pay for parking their vehicles.

"To the motorists, if you experience a situation where you are forced to pay the car guards inform the police. Motorists must give if they are willing - not by force," he said.

Source: News24