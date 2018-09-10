Kenya: Judiciary Queried Over Sh900M Expenditure

The Judiciary is on the spot over unexplained expenditures totalling Sh961 million following an audit.

In his latest report for the year ended June 30, 2017 tabled in parliament, Auditor General Edward Ouko says the Judiciary failed to provide crucial documents for audit review raising fears that Sh961, 369,702 million of taxpayers money might have been lost.

Among the items that the Judiciary failed to provide documents for expenditure include purchase of furniture and equipment at Sh8,861,110, purchase of vehicles and transport equipment at Sh8,514,880, group personal insurance Sh943,698,070 and Nakuru AIE at Sh295,642.

According to the report, management explained that documents relating to group personal insurance were taken by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for investigations and therefore only photocopies of the documents were presented for audit.

OWNERSHIP DOCUMENTS

The Auditor General however said the photocopies could not be reviewed and confirmed in absence of the originals.

"Consequently, the propriety of the expenditure totalling Sh961, 369,702.80 cannot be confirmed," Mr Ouko says in his report.

The Auditor further pointed out the Judiciary failed to provide ownership documents for some of its properties, which he warned could lead to a loss of Sh461 million.

Mr Ouko has listed two Toyota Prados and one Subaru outback worth a total of Sh27.5 million as some of the assets that the Judiciary failed to provide ownership documents.

Mr Ouko in his report has also pointed out that the Judiciary is currently constructing Embu High Court at a cost of Sh320 million at a plot that they don't have ownership documents.

FIXED ASSETS

"In the view of the foregoing, the ownership, existence, completeness and accuracy of the acquired fixed assets of Sh461, 459,838 as at June 30 cannot be confirmed," Mr Ouko says in his report.

"Vehicles used by the Judicial Service Commission were not included in the fixed assets register maintained by the commission but were instead controlled and managed by the Judiciary," added the Auditor General.

The possible financial loss at one of the key arms of government comes at a time Chief Justice David Maraga cried foul over a massive budget cut for the 2018/19 financial year, which he said would cripple operations.