Kenya: Migori Governor's Pa Due in Court Over Sharon's Murder

Nairobi — Migori Governor Okoth Obado's Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, is due in court Monday over the killing of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

According to Police Spokesman Charles Owino, the prosecution will either charge him or request for more time so that investigations may be completed.

He has told Capital FM News that one more suspect has been nabbed in connection with the murder and will also be arraigned in court.

A post-mortem conducted on Sharon's body last week revealed that she had been strangled and stabbed eight times.