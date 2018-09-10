Kenya: Vice Chancellor Warns Female University Students Against 'Sponsor' Culture

Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina has cautioned female students against affairs with old men popularly known as sponsors.

Addressing first year students at the university on Friday, professor Wainaina said such relationships threaten a learner's ability to perform well academically and could ruin her future.

He said the rising cases of students losing their lives in such circumstances are disheartening.

"Those people only want to exploit you sexually. They do not mean well for you. We advise our students, whether female or male, to seek whatever help they may need from our students' welfare department," Prof Wainaina told the gathering.

FALLING PREY

He also cautioned the students against falling prey to drug peddlers targeting young people, especially those in colleges and universities.

At least 5,000 of 7,000 new students are government-sponsored.

The vice-chancellor made the remarks following the murder of 26-year-old Sharon Otieno, a Rongo University student.

Ms Otieno was seven months pregnant at the time of her death. A post mortem examination showed that she was stabbed eight times.

She was killed after being abducted together with Nation journalist Barack Oduor who said he escaped from the kidnappers by jumping from their speeding vehicle.

SERIOUS INJURIES

Mr Oduor is still nursing serious injuries.

Ms Otieno's body was found in K'Odera forest in Oyugis, Homa Bay County on September 5.

Investigations into the killing of the student are ongoing.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado's personal assistant Michael Oyamo is helping with the investigations.