South Africa: Mzansi Flex Their Voting Muscle and Choose Their Top 10

Photo: Idols SA

The Top 10 include Yanga Sobetwa, Thando Mngomezulu, Xae, Ntokozo Makhathini, Nosipho Silinda, Niyaaz Arendse, Lincoln Lewis, Mthokozisi Ngcobo, Thato Makape and King B.

There was drama, intrigue, twists and turns, and a whooping nine million votes for Idols Season 14’s first live voting show!

Tonight, saw Proverb having the unenviable task of announcing this season’s Top 10, whittled down from 16 eager and hopeful contestants.

Fortunately, he had some help from some of Mzansi’s most popular entertainers who provided a bit of reprieve from the tension with a packed entertainment line-up that included Tipcee feat. Joejo, Thami, Heavy K feat. Ntombi, Lady Zamar, and DJ Maphorisa, DJ Raybel, TDK Macassette, Zulu Mkhathini and Moonchild. It was LIT!

Not to be left out of the action, the Judges also threw their own spanner in the works when they announced they would not be using their wild card picks this year. Instead, they gave the voting power to South Africa, and the two contestants with the most votes from the “Maybe” list were put through.

Basimane Boys Melato aka King B (19) was the first to hear the magic words “You’re in the Top 10!” from host, Proverb. The HR student from Kagiso has been a firm favourite since his dazzling Theatre Week performance that saw him get a standing ovation, which he followed up with another crowd-pleasing performance during the Top 16 Boys show. He reciprocated the love with his now trademark vosho…as Kings do!

The teenagers are certainly not here to play.

Yanga Sobetwa (17) is flying the Generation Z flag high and proud. Following in the footsteps of last season’s teen victor, Paxton, Season 14’s youngest contestant has stepped out of the Cape Town township of Langa straight into the national spotlight. Could she be next star from Langa, like the timeless Brenda Fassie?

Nosipho Silinda (18) recently celebrated her birthday in the Idols house, and South Africa gifted the Grade 11 pupil from Ladysmith in KZN with a spot in the Top 10.

Ntokozo Makhathini (18) must be drinking the same Witbank water as her neighbour, Idols SA Season 9 winner, Musa. Whatever it is, she’s keeping her small town on the map with her inclusion in the Top 10. It looks like her passion for conservation tourism will have to wait a little longer.

Zamagambu Memela aka Xae (19) made Idols history by becoming the first contestant to get a Golden Ticket autographed. While that was a sweet but meaningless gesture, making it into the Top 10 is a big deal for the youngster from Pinetown, Durban.

Thando Mngomezulu (19) finally overcame her crippling lack of confidence to give a dynamite performance that saw the country showing their appreciation with votes. South Africa spoke, the Judges listened, and Thando from Jozi made it to the Top 10.

Mthokozisi Nqcobo (20) may have had only two pairs of shoes when he first auditioned but his spot in the Top 10 proves his audition was worth it. The Umlazi, Durban, native is finally on stage doing what he says heals his heart – singing.

Thato Makape (23) is the epitome of courage and determination, as his inclusion in the Top 10 proves. A barber from Postmasburg in the Northern Cape, Makape travelled nearly 1, 000km for an audition in Cape Town. Tonight, South Africa showed him that the journey was worth it.

Lincoln Lewis (22) from Ravensmead on the Cape Flats has been bringing fire every time he steps on stage. After being told he had given the Judges “the best audition of the season so far”, he went on to impress during Theatre Week and received a unanimous thumbs-up for his Top 16 performance. Now South Africa wants to see more.

Niyaaz Arendse (22) snatched the last spot in the Top 10. After many years of rejection on the show, it was no wonder the youngster from Ottery, Cape Town, was so overcome with emotion. It was on this emotional high that the curtain came down on tonight’s show.

The eliminated contestants are Dalene Swartz, Lethabo Ramatsui aka Wattahmelon, Bongiwe Pearl Mdaka, Victor Matalane, Sandile Skosana and Mnqobi Dlamini.