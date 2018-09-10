10 September 2018

Idols SA (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Star Studded Idols SA Top 10 Reveal

Photo: Idols SA
The Top 10 include Yanga Sobetwa, Thando Mngomezulu, Xae, Ntokozo Makhathini, Nosipho Silinda, Niyaaz Arendse, Lincoln Lewis, Mthokozisi Ngcobo, Thato Makape and King B.

South Africa’s finest stars are coming together this Sunday to be a part of the monumental Idols SA Season 14 Top 10 reveal!

Fans are in for a treat as five of the music’s finest hit the stage at the spectacular live show that’s set to be one for the history books! The lineup includes Lady Zamar, Idols alumni Thami Shobede, DJ Maphoria, Tipcee and Heavy K.

Take a sneak peak at which of their hits they’ll be performing:

Lady Zamar – It’s You Dreaming

Thami Shobede - I Love You

DJ Maphorisa & DJ Raybel ft Moonchild Sanelly, K.O & Zulu Makhathini – iWalk Ye Phara

Tipcee ft Joejo – Fakaza

Heavy K ft. Ntombi and Niniola – Let Them Talk

(although sadly, Niniola won’t be sharing the stage with her fellow hitmakers.

