South Africa: Star Studded Idols SA Top 10 Reveal

South Africa’s finest stars are coming together this Sunday to be a part of the monumental Idols SA Season 14 Top 10 reveal!
Fans are in for a treat as five of the music’s finest hit the stage at the spectacular live show that’s set to be one for the history books! The lineup includes Lady Zamar, Idols alumni Thami Shobede, DJ Maphoria, Tipcee and Heavy K.
Take a sneak peak at which of their hits they’ll be performing:
Lady Zamar – It’s You Dreaming
Thami Shobede - I Love You
DJ Maphorisa & DJ Raybel ft Moonchild Sanelly, K.O & Zulu Makhathini – iWalk Ye Phara
Tipcee ft Joejo – Fakaza
Heavy K ft. Ntombi and Niniola – Let Them Talk
(although sadly, Niniola won’t be sharing the stage with her fellow hitmakers.