10 September 2018

Idols SA (Johannesburg)

South Africa: R50K Incoming for Our Top 10 Finalists!

Photo: Idols SA
The Top 10 include Yanga Sobetwa, Thando Mngomezulu, Xae, Ntokozo Makhathini, Nosipho Silinda, Niyaaz Arendse, Lincoln Lewis, Mthokozisi Ngcobo, Thato Makape and King B.

Dealing with the pressure and hectic work schedules that come with being an Idol is no easy feat. That's why there's a massive reward in store for those who have persevered.

This Sunday our Top 10 will be revealed and along with a spot as a finalist come some pretty awesome perks courtesy of our sponsors, Telkom, Ford, Capitec, Truworths and Yamaha. The Top 16 have already expressed how grateful they are to have their every need tended to from fine dining to getting pampered by our glam squad but things are about to get even sweeter for those who surivive the final cut. Here's what our Top 10 are walking away with.

The two-hour-long reveal complete with a star-studded line up is upon us. Have a look at who's performing for you tonight and now that you know what's up for grabs have a listen to what our Top 16 are planning to do with their amazing prizes and which ones they're most excited for.

