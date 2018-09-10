Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Thanks Sahrawi Counterpart

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has written to Sahrawhi Arab Democratic Republic Brahim Ghali, expressing his wish to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Ghali was one of the regional and international leaders who attended Mnangagwa's inauguration after the Constitutional Court confirmed his victory in the disputed July 30 elections.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I have the honour to sincerely thank you for taking time from your busy schedule to grace my inauguration," wrote Mnangagwa.

Other leaders who attended the event include the president's of Botswana, the DRC, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia.

Mnangagwa said he was looking forward to deepening cooperation between Zimbabwe and the Sahrawhi republic.

"As I take up this new mandate, I look forward to further deepen bilateral relations between my administration and your great country, in rebuilding Zimbabwe," he said.

"I wish to take this opportunity to reiterate Zimbabwe's commitment to close cooperation with you, in pursuit of peace, economic development and stability on the Continent."