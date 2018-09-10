9 September 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Thanks Sahrawi Counterpart

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has written to Sahrawhi Arab Democratic Republic Brahim Ghali, expressing his wish to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Ghali was one of the regional and international leaders who attended Mnangagwa's inauguration after the Constitutional Court confirmed his victory in the disputed July 30 elections.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I have the honour to sincerely thank you for taking time from your busy schedule to grace my inauguration," wrote Mnangagwa.

Other leaders who attended the event include the president's of Botswana, the DRC, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia.

Mnangagwa said he was looking forward to deepening cooperation between Zimbabwe and the Sahrawhi republic.

"As I take up this new mandate, I look forward to further deepen bilateral relations between my administration and your great country, in rebuilding Zimbabwe," he said.

"I wish to take this opportunity to reiterate Zimbabwe's commitment to close cooperation with you, in pursuit of peace, economic development and stability on the Continent."

Zimbabwe

Cholera Deaths Rise to 16

Nyemudzai Kakore and Munyaradzi Masiiwa Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.