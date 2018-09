A former Homa Bay member of county assembly spent Sunday night in a police cell after he was linked to the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Ex-Kanyadoto Ward Rep Lawrence Mula was arrested on Sunday evening after Nation journalist Barrack Oduor told police that the ex-lawmaker introduced him to Ms Otieno.

He was held at Homa Bay Police Station and is to be arraigned alongside other suspects today.

More follows.