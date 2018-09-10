Ghana/Kenya: FKF Must Come Up With Plan to Keep Stars Longer in Camp

These days, the social media has even us the ability to write down words that were never written before.

They were only sounds that cartoons and comics could capture. We can therefore say 'nkt' and 'mscheew' and 'pthoo' and other gibberish just to show what we really feel about something. Allow us therefore to say 'eek' and phew!

Harambee stars won the match against Ghana's Black Stars and revived hope of qualifying for the 2019 Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) Africa Cup of Nations.

At the end of the match, the whole country breathed a collective sigh of relief. We got the red card yes, and the 10 remaining lads held on and made us proud. It is nice here to quote the Stars coach Sebastian Migne after the match:

"I am very proud of my players; I like so much the spirit of the team. With only four days it was not easy to build a good spirit and with this kind of opponent it is difficult but in terms of spirit my boys gave something incredible,"

This he told Caf online. We agree with Migne, but in the statement we realise that the team only had four days to prepare for the big match! Four little days with pending allowances and they still made it! We must congratulate them on this victory.

The only reservation we have as fans was about the display.

Perhaps the players in the field knew what they were doing but to us in the stands and those watching the match on television it was a frightful afternoon.

We sweated in the chilly weather, we wringed our hands; we trembled in unison and held our heads in terror; we gave out moans and shouted like mad people whenever the Ghanaians came dangerously to our goal mouth.

It was pure unadulterated torture!