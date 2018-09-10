Kenya: Gor Mahia Should Get to the Bottom of High Profile Player Exodus

Gor Mahia should get to the bottom of high profile player exodus.

I recently promised to revisit the issue of player transfers from Gor Mahia and which some section of the fans have cited as the reason we never went far in African Confederation Cup campaign we recently crashed out of.

Those of us who watched our beloved Gor Mahia take on Rayon Sports of Rwanda were not very impressed with the playing unit. If we are to be honest, the Rwandese ran rings around us at will and the sooner this is fixed the better.

In the blame game that ensued, it became apparent that the dismayed fans- and some officials too - blamed the exit of our star players Meddie Kagere and Godfrey Walusimbi for our woes.

In the war of words that erupted especially on social media, it was obvious that some of the Ambrose Rachier-led administration thought that former Gor Mahia secretary general George Bwana was the main culprit in the whole saga.

I am acquainted with both Rachier and Bwana, more so the latter. I believe both gentlemen have the best interests of the club at heart.

However, as I stated here last week, we must also look into the factors that made the said players bolt off from the K'Ogalo stable. About a week before he crossed the border to join Tanzania's Simba Sports Club, I had a chat with Kagere.

Around that time, he was unsure of his future at Gor and no concrete information on his contract was forthcoming. He told me he is alive to the fact that as a player his shelf life is quite short and he has to make the hay while the sun still shines, as the cliché goes.

When the chance to join the Tanzanians came, he took it. I have never spoken to Walusimbi but I suppose the same reasoning informed his choice. To say that Bwana was wrong - if he was the one selling the two players - is being dishonest.

The players moved when the two respective clubs needed their services. To accuse them of some mutiny and stating that they should have waited for some time is plain wrong. Who tells you that the two clubs that signed them would not have shopped elsewhere?

Now to the small matter of FKF writing a threatening letter to our coach Dylan Kerr. According to the federation's CEO, the British tactician erred- or rather sinned - in insinuating that President Nick Mwendwa had a hand in some decision in our game against Kariobangi Sharks.

Now I have never met Muthomi but we have a whole slew of mutual friends and from them I gather that he is quite a decent man.

My advice to the CEO is to let the matter rest.

By signing on the dotted line to be FKF boss, Mwendwa opened his life for criticism whether from Kerr or any other interested party. It is part of occupation hazard, if you would.

Finally last Friday was my birthday and an Ingwe diehard Daniel Mutibo, in his goodwill message, hoped I would live long enough to see AFC lift a continental cup. My reponse? I don't intend to live 200 years!