Kenya: Kalonzo - Wiper Will Join Forces With Jubilee in Embakasi South By-Election

The Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said that his party will join forces with Jubilee Party in case a by election is called for the Embakasi South parliamentary seat.

The former Vice President said that his party is keen on approaching Jubilee to chart a working relationship to ensure MP Julius Mawathe retains his seat, if he loses an appeal he has lodged at the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeal nullified his election.

"I have a lot of respect for my brother Sumra (Irshad), but because he will be running on ODM, we will work with Jubilee to support Mawathe. It is as simple as that. I will be approaching Jubilee for that purpose. So I want you to be prepared," said Mr Musyoka during the third anniversary of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's father Mzee Gideon Mbuvi Kioko in Machakos County on Saturday.

Mr Musyoka said that if it were up to the National Super Alliance (Nasa) summit or leadership - made up of ODM party leader Raila Odinga, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula and himself - they would not have allowed the 'war between the two coalition members (Mr Sumra and Mr Mawathe) to happen'.

FRESH ELECTION

"If it were me, I would have wanted the two to sit and agree between them. Do not allow bitterness to make you bring problems even to your own people. As Nasa summit or leadership, if we were ceased of the matter we would not have allowed it because it is a coalition issue," he said.

He, however, asked the two to sit down and have a chat between themselves to reach an agreement that would not necessitate the two rivals locking horns in case of a fresh election.

"This is my advice. It is never too late for the two of you to agree," said Mr Musyoka.

In June, the Court of Appeal quashed Mr Mawathe's August 2017 election win following an appeal lodged by his rival and the man he trounced Mr Sumra of ODM.

Court of Appeal judges Daniel Musinga, Mohammed Warsame and Kathurima M'inoti observed that the election was not free and fair directing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct fresh election with accordance with the law.

NARROW VICTORY

Mr Mawathe defeated Mr Sumra with a paltry 172 votes and was declared the winner of the poll by IEBC garnering 33,880 against Mr Sumra's 33,708 votes.

In his petition, Mr Sumra blamed IEBC for his defeat, saying the Returning Officer "declared the loser as the winner and the winner the loser."

Mr Sumra cited malpractices, irregularities, illegalities and or noncompliance of the law, which he argued had an effect on the results announced.

The court agreed with him that that there was a serious mix-up of votes during counting at some tallying centres.

However, Mr Mawathe quickly moved to the Supreme Court court to challenge the appellate court ruling that nullified his August 2017 election victory, accusing his challenger of malice.

In March, the former Embakasi South MP had lost a similar case at the High Court in March after Justice Grace Nzioka upheld the election of Mr Mawathe.