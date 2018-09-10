10 September 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: NiMet Predicts Rains in Most Parts of Nigeria Monday

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted chances of rainfall in most parts the country on Monday.

The Weather Outlook by NiMet Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday predicted light rains over the central cities such as Abuja, Minna, Bauchi, Makurdi and Jos in the morning.

It also said that scattered thunderstorms were likely over the region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The agency predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours over the northern states with day and night temperatures of 27 to 32 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It also predicted cloudy morning over the Southwest inland down to the coast with scattered thunderstorms and moderate rains over most parts of the Inland and coast in the afternoon and evening periods.

According to NiMet, Southwestern cities will have day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 29 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively during the forecast period.

"Southeastern cities will experience cloudy morning over the Inland with prospects of moderate rains over places like Portharcourt, Eket, Owerri, Yenagua and Calabar, in the morning.

"Scattered thunderstorms and rains are expected over the inland with chances of rains over the coast in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 30 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

"There are prospects of moderate rains over most parts of the South-south throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 30 and 22 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively," NiMet said.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Is China Africa's Father Christmas?

The Presidents of African countries converged in Beijing last week, to attend the 2018 Summit of the Forum on… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.