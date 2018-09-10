Nigeria: NiMet Predicts Rains in Most Parts of Nigeria Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted chances of rainfall in most parts the country on Monday.

The Weather Outlook by NiMet Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday predicted light rains over the central cities such as Abuja, Minna, Bauchi, Makurdi and Jos in the morning.

It also said that scattered thunderstorms were likely over the region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The agency predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours over the northern states with day and night temperatures of 27 to 32 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It also predicted cloudy morning over the Southwest inland down to the coast with scattered thunderstorms and moderate rains over most parts of the Inland and coast in the afternoon and evening periods.

According to NiMet, Southwestern cities will have day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 29 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively during the forecast period.

"Southeastern cities will experience cloudy morning over the Inland with prospects of moderate rains over places like Portharcourt, Eket, Owerri, Yenagua and Calabar, in the morning.

"Scattered thunderstorms and rains are expected over the inland with chances of rains over the coast in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 30 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

"There are prospects of moderate rains over most parts of the South-south throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 30 and 22 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively," NiMet said.

(NAN)