Nigeria/Liberia: Rohr Calls NPFL Stars for Liberia

According to the NFF, the friendly against Liberia is in celebration of Liberian President, former World Footballer of the Year George Oppong Weah.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has named Nigeria Professional Football League top stars Mfon Udoh Sunday Adetunji of Enyimba, FC Ifeanyi Ubah's Adeleye Olamilekan and Ebube Duru of Lobi Stars in the 18-man squad for Tuesday's friendly in Monrovia.

