10 September 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Libya: Libya Coach Regrets 'Juju' Comments On Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

Libya coach Adel Amrouche has eaten his words, after he accused Nigeria's Super Eagles of relying on "Juju" to win their games.

Amrouche who led Libya to scoreless draw in Durban against South Africa said after the game that he was looking forward to playing against the Super Eagles.

"South Africa is a fantastic team and have fantastic players and it's not easy to play against them.

"For me, I'm ready for Nigeria; if they want we can play both games in Nigeria; they believe in juju and we believe in God."

However, Amrouche tweeted: "I apologise to the Nigeria football community for using the words JUJU in the press conference in SA.

"I used the word in jest. I respect Nigerians and their RICH football tradition. I'm a man who likes joking,but I realise I used the word out of context. Please accept my apologies."

Nigeria

Is China Africa's Father Christmas?

The Presidents of African countries converged in Beijing last week, to attend the 2018 Summit of the Forum on… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.