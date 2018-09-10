Nigeria/Libya: Libya Coach Regrets 'Juju' Comments On Nigeria

Libya coach Adel Amrouche has eaten his words, after he accused Nigeria's Super Eagles of relying on "Juju" to win their games.

Amrouche who led Libya to scoreless draw in Durban against South Africa said after the game that he was looking forward to playing against the Super Eagles.

"South Africa is a fantastic team and have fantastic players and it's not easy to play against them.

"For me, I'm ready for Nigeria; if they want we can play both games in Nigeria; they believe in juju and we believe in God."

However, Amrouche tweeted: "I apologise to the Nigeria football community for using the words JUJU in the press conference in SA.

"I used the word in jest. I respect Nigerians and their RICH football tradition. I'm a man who likes joking,but I realise I used the word out of context. Please accept my apologies."