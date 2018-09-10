The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, dismissed former Deputy Director Gen Abdalla Abdalla Mohamed from NISA for violating the rules.

The President has also revoked all of Mohamed's ranks before being kicked out of the Intelligence Agency which was beset by internal rivalry and dispute in the past months.

The move came shortly after the statement from the Director General of the National Security and Intelligence Agency [NISA], Hussein Osman Hussein who suspended Abdalla.

This law came into force on Saturday, September 8, 2018, when it has been signed by the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Former Villa Somalia, Chief of Staff, Fahad Yasin was appointed as the new deputy director of NISA, replacing Abdalla who has been in office for last six years.