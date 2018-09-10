9 September 2018

Somalia: Puntland and Galmudug Vice President Reject Kismayo Declaration

The vice presidents of Puntland and Galnmudug States have opposed and criticized the decision by the Federal Member States to break off relations with the central Government.

Puntland Vice President, Abdihakim Abdullahi Omar and his Galmudug counterpart, Mohamed Hashi Arabey both said that the outcome of Kismayo conference has no benefit for the people of Somalia.

They have similarly lauded Somali president call for an urgent meeting with Somali regional leaders on 17th and 18th September 2018 to discuss the current situation in the country.

Galmudug's VP, Mohamed Hashi Arabey in an interview with VOA who said the objectives of the regional leaders was to team up against the federal government to lead the nation into another political crisis.

A communique from the meeting, the regional leaders announced the states had ceased cooperation with the federal government until Somali government accedes to their demands which include noninterference, funding support and riding security forces of political interference.

The regional presidents criticized the central government for failing in the fight against al-Shabab, saying there was no proper coordination between the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops and national security forces.

