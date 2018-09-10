10 September 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Pangolin Lands 5 in the Dock

Tagged:

Related Topics

Five Gokwe men last week appeared in court for attempting to sell a live pangolin.

Tawanda Ngara (33), Phillip Murimira (39), Innocent Mungoro (38), Moses Muguti (35) and Clemence Mukumirwa (33) were all arraigned before Gokwe magistrate Mr Musaiona Shortgame facing charges of possessing a specially protected animal without a licence.

They were remanded in custody to today for their trial date after they pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecuting, Mr Maxwell Tapfira told the court that on September 1, the quintet attempted to sell the animal.

Information was received from an anonymous informer to the effect that the accused persons were in possession of a live pangolin and intended to sell it.

Acting on the tip-off, a team comprising Gokwe police and Zimparks officials launched an investigation into the matter.

The team then obtained Ngara's contacts which they used to contact the group and masqueraded as potential buyers.

Arrangements were made that the two groups meet at Gulliver area along Gokwe-Chitekete Road for the consumation of the deal.

Upon arrival, the detectives spotted a Toyota Granvia which was parked and they surrounded the car.

They then identified themselves before searching the car.

They found the pangolin neatly tucked in a plastic dish while in a brown cotton sack.

The pangolin, which weighed 9,77 kilogrammes, was seized by Zimparks officials.

Zimbabwe

Cholera Deaths Rise to 16

The death toll from the cholera outbreak in Harare's high-density suburbs of Glen View and Budiriro has risen to 16,… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.