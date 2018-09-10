Namibia: Miller Namibia's Top Rider At World MTB Champs

ALEX Miller was Namibia's best performer at the World Mountain Bike Championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, finishing 28th overall in the Junior Men's category over the weekend.

At the end of the first lap he was lying 35th but he gradually improved, moving up to 31st by the fourth lap, before finishing 28th overall at the end of the six-lap race.

Miller finished in a time of one hour 20 minutes 29 seconds, which was six minutes 44 seconds behind the winner, Alexandre Balmer of Switzerland, who finished in 1:13:45. Leon Kaiser of Germany came second, two seconds behind, while Mathis Azzaro of France came third, more than a minute behind in 1:14:58.

Miller was the first African to complete the race, with three South Africans finishing well down the field. Jamie Penfold finished 76th, Daniel van der Walt 86th and Keagan Bontekoning 92nd out of the 100 riders who completed the race.

In the Elite women's category, Namibia's Michelle Vorster finished 44th overall after being pulled off two laps before the end.

Kate Courtney of the United States won the seven-lap race in a time of 1:34:55, with Annika Langvad of Denmark 47 seconds behind in second place, while Emily Batty of Canada came third, 1:58 behind the winner.

Mariska Strauss of South Africa was the first African, finishing 19th overall, 7:09 behind the winner, while another South African, Candice Lill finished 35th after being pulled off a lap before the end.

A third South African, Cherie Redecker, who is married to Namibian cyclist Heiko Redecker, was involved in a crash and suffered slight brain concussion, but showed great determination to finish the race in 48th position overall.

In the Elite men's category Namibia's Till Drobisch finished 81st overall after being pulled off five laps before the end.

Nino Schurter of Switzerland won the title for the seventh time when he completed the eight-lap race in 1:29:21.

Gerhard Kerschbaumer of Italy came second, 11 seconds behind, while Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands came third 1:14 behind.

In the Men's u23 race, Namibia's Tristan de Lange finished 71st overall after being pulled off with two laps to go.

Alan Hatherly of South Africa won the seven-lap race in 1:21:22, followed by Christopher Blevins of the United States 27 seconds behind, while David Nordemann of the Netherlands came third, 1:05 behind the winner.