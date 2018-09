South Africa: Ismail, Chetty Blow for Proteas Women Windies Tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday confirmed that Trisha Chetty and Shabnim Ismail will not form part of the touring Proteas women's squad to the West Indies as previously announced.

Chetty suffered a disc protrusion on her lower back and has been ruled out of the three-match ODI and five-match T20 outing.

Ismail has pulled out due to family responsibility after her father fell gravely ill.

Nineteen-year-old Faye Tunnicliffe will replace Chetty, while selectors have opted not to replace Ismail.

The Western Province wicket-keeper/batter joins other National Academy graduates Tumi Sekhukhune, Robyn Searle and Saarah Smith on the list of fresh faces added to the national side.

The team departed for the West Indies on Sunday from OR Tambo International.

Proteas squad to West Indies:

Dané van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Chloe Tryon (vice-captain, KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Lizelle Lee (North West), Suné Luus (Northerns), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Gauteng), Masabata Klaas (North West), Zintle Mali (Border), Faye Tunnicliffe (Western Province), Robyn Searle (Gauteng), Tumi Sekhukhune (Easterns), Saarah Smith (Western Province)

Management:

Hilton Moreeng (Head Coach), Salieg Nackerdien (Assistant Coach), Sedibu Mohlaba (Manager), Abram Ramoadi (Performance Analyst), Russell Clarke (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Molebatsi Theletsane (Physiotherapist), Sipokazi Sokanyile (Media Liaison)

Tour Schedule:

Sunday, September 16: 1st ODI - Kensington Oval

Wednesday, September 19: 2nd ODI - Kensington Oval

Saturday, September 22: 3rd ODI - Kensington Oval

Monday, September 24: 1st T20I - Kensington Oval

Friday, September 28: 2nd T20I - Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Sunday, September 30: 3rd T20I - Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Wednesday, October 3: 4th T20I - Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Saturday, Octobe 6r: 5th T20I - Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Source: Sport24