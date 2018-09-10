Tanzania/South Africa: Mavugo Joins SA First Div Team

FORMER Simba's Burundian international forward, Laudit Mavugo is reported to have joined a South African National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC as a free agent.

The Burundian international Mavugo, who was offloaded by Simba in the June transfer window after serving the Msimbazi Street based side after the centre-forward failed to impress the country's soccer giants has struck a deal with the South African side which is playing in the country's second highest league comprising 16 teams.

Mavugo who joined Simba in the 2016/17 from Burundian side Vital'O FC has signed a one-year deal with the South African National First Division side Madzivhandila FC which is currently settled in the fourth position after playing three league games, wining two and one draw to collect seven points.

Mavugo disclosed happiness after joining his new club saying his new club is a great club with good players and he is happy to be part of the club and joining the Limpopo based outfit is a great opportunity for him to do better than what he did while with Simba.

Furthermore, the Burundian striker promises to work hard to assist his new club to attain its ambition of getting promotion in the Absa Premiership.

Madzivhandila coach Sello Chokwe disclosed that the Limpopo based outfit turned their interest to Mavungo as their plan to strengthen their striking force after they lost lead striker Themba Ndlovu to Absa Premiership League side Black Leopards.

The Burundian striker was also said to be in the radar of Simba's rivals Young Africans and other Mainland premier league sides, Singida United and Mbao FC who were looking for a replacement of their marksman Habib Kiyombo.

Mavugo, who is awaiting his work permit, will provide competition for game-time at TTM to former Kaizer Chiefs duo Zulu and Manqele.

Madzivhandila FC manager Livhuwani Madzuhe confirmed Mavugo has linked up with the Limpopo-based outfit.