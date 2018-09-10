Namibia: Walvis Bay Man Guilty of Murder, Rape Charges

A Walvis Bay resident accused of having murdered a woman whose body was found dumped in the dunes near the harbour town has been convicted of multiple charges, including counts of murder, rape, attempted murder and attempted rape.

Judge Dinnah Usiku found Piet Kondjeje Nakanene (33) guilty on eight charges at the end of a judgement delivered in the Windhoek High Court on Thursday.

Nakanene, who denied guilt on all of the charges, was convicted on one count of murder, one charge of rape, two charges of attempted murder, two counts of housebreaking with intent to rape and attempted rape, another count of attempted rape, and a charge of obstructing the course of justice, in connection with four separate attacks carried out on women at Walvis Bay.

The attacks took place in September 2006, April 2013, October 2013 and March 2014. The last incident was fatal, with a 29-year-old woman who was involved in a relationship with Nakanene at the time, Benedine Letesia Baumgarten, losing her life when she was strangled during the night of 12 to 13 March 2014.

Baumgarten's body was discovered lying in the sand dunes near the harbour town's Kuisebmond area on 13 March 2014.When the tracks of a wheeled rubbish bin was followed from the scene, it eventually led to the yard of the house where Nakanene was staying with his parents. While the yard of the house had been freshly raked, marks matching the tracks left by the wheelie bin at the scene where Baumgarten's body had been discovered were found at the entrance of Nakanene's outside room, judge Usiku recounted in her judgement.

DNA tests showed that Nakanene's DNA was on the handle of the dustbin, while his DNA was also found under Baumgarten's fingernails and he had scratch marks on his body, the judge summarised some of the evidence heard during his trial.

When he was questioned about Baumgarten after the discovery of her body, Nakanene lied by denying she was his girlfriend, judge Usiku noted. During his trial, however, he admitted that they were involved in a relationship, and claimed she had left his room on the evening of 12 March 2014 after they had had intercourse.

The judge also noted that Nakanene was heard making threats against Baumgarten on the evening before she was found dead, and concluded the circumstantial evidence against Nakanene proved he raped and strangled Baumgarten, and then went to dump her body in the dunes.

He was also found guilty of having attempted to rape two women after kicking open the doors to their rooms on 3 September 2006 and 6 April 2013, respectively. On both occasions, Nakanene also throttled the complainant.

In the third incident over which Nakanene was charged, a woman was attacked and throttled while walking home from a bar during the early morning hours of 15 October 2013. Nakanene's trousers were open, and he was lying on top of the woman when somebody reacting to her screams came to her rescue, and he ran off.

Judge Usiku noted that Nakanene placed himself on all three of the scenes where the three complainants were attacked. There were also similarities between the four attacks, with all of those involving acts of strangulation and forced intercourse, she also noted.

Nakanene, who is being represented by defence lawyer Mpokiseng Dube, has to return to court for a presentence hearing on 30 October.

Deputy prosecutor general Innocentia Nyoni is representing the state.