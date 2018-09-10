Ghana: Work Begins On 100 Warehouses for Planting for Food Nationwide

press release

The Government is constructing a number of warehouses at strategic locations nationwide to receive produce under the Planting for Food and Jobs [PFJ] Programme.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bongo in the Upper East Region, Mr. Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga announced this when he handed over a site at Bogrigor last Friday to Messrs Pozie Limited, a contractor.

He disclosed that Bongo was among the few lucky districts this year to benefit from the first 100 of such warehouses being constructed.

He noted that it was a very competitive process for a district to attract the facility and therefore thanked the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Buffer Stock Company for selecting Bongo.

Aside serving as a storage facility for any excess farm produce that will be brought by the farmers under the programme, Mr. Ayamga said that the 1000-metric grain capacity warehouse would also "receive any commodities or consumables for storage for as long as it may take before they are sent to the market".

He added that the facility would occupy a land area of 80 by 120 meters and praised the Bogrigor Chief, the Landlords "Tindaanas" and people of Bogrigor for voluntarily releasing the land for it.

To this end, the DCE urged the other communities in the district to follow the good example of Bogrigor in order to speed up the development of their areas.

Mr. Ayamga indicated that the contractor had six months to complete the project.

The DCE cautioned youth in the community against pilfering of materials that the contractor would bring to the site but rather support him and his team for the timely execution of the project.

Turning to the contractor, he urged him to engage labourers and other artisans like masons and carpenters from the area to create employment for the local folks.

Highlighting the details of the project, Mr. Abraham John Musah, On behalf of Pozie Limited said when completed the warehouse would have an office, a mechanized borehole, a changing room for staff, a security post and a laboratory where the grains could be tested for quality assurance.

Mr. Musah assured that his company would execute the job in a timely and efficient manner.

Source: ISD (Peter Atogewe Wedam)