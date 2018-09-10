Ghana: Accra Appreciates Your Efforts--Amce Tells Drains Desilting Team

press release

Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, has assured the Drains Maintenance Team of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) of government's recognition of their continuous efforts to ensure that drains in the city are desilted.

Mr Sowah pledged the continuous support of government with funds and logistics to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

The MCE was addressing the team on Friday, August 17, 2018 when he met them at his residence to reward them for their efforts and to support them in addressing their challenges.

He urged the team to continue to be proactive and responsive in the discharge of their duties and advised residents to refrain from dumping refuse into drains and gutters as they blocked waterways and resulted in flooding of the city.

Mr Graham Sabah, Director, Drains Maintenance Unit, AMA, on behalf of the Team thanked the MCE and management for the appreciation.

Mr Sabah appealed for more logistics and continuous motivation to enhance the team's work.

The MCE, in appreciation, presented hampers and an undisclosed amount of money to members of the team and assured to them of his readiness to host such meetings periodically.

Source: (PR UNIT, AMA)