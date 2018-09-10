Ghana Hosts Powerlec 2018

press release

This year's International Multi-sector Exhibitions, dubbed: Power and Industry Meet, has ended in Accra.

Power and Industry Meet Exhibitions comprise 3rd Powerlec Ghana, 2nd Construct Ghana, 2nd Ghana Motor Show, Auto Parts West Africa and the Ghana Minexpo 2018.

Powerlec Ghana 2018, the third in a series, brought together key decision makers from government and corporate sectors and provided the ideal platform for consultants and manufacturers keen to enter the Ghanaian power market to exchange ideas on bilateral trade and business relationships among Ghana and the participating countries.

It was organised by Exhibitions Masters, a Ghanaian company, in collaboration with Fair Act Exhibitions, an Indian exhibition company and Very Fair Exhibition, an exhibition company from Dubai, and designed to boost the power, energy, construction, automobile, and mining sectors in Ghana and in the participating countries.

Over 150 companies from 15 countries, including Ghana, China, India, Turkey, Hong-Kong, Thailand, South Africa, Dubai, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, La Cote D'Ivoire, South Korea, and Rwanda, exhibited more than 300 brands from power and energy, construction, automobiles and spare parts companies.

Among the items displayed from the power and energy companies were generators, transformers, smart electrometers, solar panels, copper cables, power saving electrical appliances, renewable energy gadgets and new smart system tools for regulating power, while the construction and automobile industries showcased iron rods, iron steel, window frames and cars and spare parts.

As part of Powerlec 2018 and in collaboration with the Ghana Atomic energy Commission, Volta River Authority and the Ghana Grid Company Limited, a conference on power, was also held to deliberate on power.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening of the Exhibition on Wednesday, September 6, 2018, Dr Joseph Obeng, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) urged foreign companies to enter into business partnerships with their Ghanaian counterparts in the power, energy, construction and other businesses sectors.

His Excellency Mr Birender Singh Yadav, Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, in a statement, pledged India's readiness to go beyond the already existing good business relations with Ghana and to help promote, and develop Ghana's automobile, power, construction, electrical sectors.

H.E. Yadav stressed the need for inter-state co-operation and support because the world needed operation and not competition.

In an address, Mr Prince Hari Crystal, Managing Director of Exhibition Masters, said the Exhibition aimed to provide a platform to create new acquaintances and partnerships between local and foreign industries.

Mr Crystal explained that the foreign companies taking part in the exhibition were not looking at competing with the local industries, but for agents who could market their products in the sub region and franchise trade deals, adding that the foreign companies considered Ghana as a base for their operations in Africa and a safe zone where economic stability, political stability made it a fairer place to do businesses.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney, Esq.)