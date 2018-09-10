Kenyans are angry at Members of Parliament who never felt ashamed spending millions to watch the World Cup in Russia, but snubbed Harambee Stars match on Saturday.

MPs and Senators travelled to Russia for the world cup on grounds that they were learning from the best teams with an intention of improving football in Kenya.

Fast forward to last Saturday as the national football team Harambee Stars crushed Ghana's Black Stars 1-0 and none of the legislators were in sight.

The Russia delegation featured Senators Millicent Omanga, James Orengo, Kipchumba Murkomen, Cleophas Malala and Aaron Cheruiyot, Members of Parliament Peter Kaluma, Wafula Wamunyinyi and Victor Munyaka.

On Saturday, it was a different delegation all together cheering the boys led by opposition leader Raila Odinga, former senator Johnstone Muthama, Senator Johnson Sakaja, Gladys Wanga and former Woman Representative Priscilla Nyokabi.

Kenyans online lashed at the legislators who used tax payers' money to watch the World Cup and could not attend a local match featuring the national team.

@ZakayoAndere commented on Sakaja's post, "Thank you Hon @SakajaJohnson for supporting our boys. Nakuona tu umechill na saa ya Asahi. Wale walienda Russia wako wapi?"

@job_fumbi added, "I can't see Omanga or Orengo n the rest of the Russia world cup tourists. Au hakukuwa na per diems?"

Congrats @HarambeeStars_ for today's 1-0 victory over Ghana 🇬🇭. You've made us so proud. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y0UU2r03D0

- Sakaja Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) September 8, 2018