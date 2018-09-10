10 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Outrage - MPs Snub Harambee Stars After Splashing Millions in Russia World Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyne Musambi

Kenyans are angry at Members of Parliament who never felt ashamed spending millions to watch the World Cup in Russia, but snubbed Harambee Stars match on Saturday.

MPs and Senators travelled to Russia for the world cup on grounds that they were learning from the best teams with an intention of improving football in Kenya.

Fast forward to last Saturday as the national football team Harambee Stars crushed Ghana's Black Stars 1-0 and none of the legislators were in sight.

The Russia delegation featured Senators Millicent Omanga, James Orengo, Kipchumba Murkomen, Cleophas Malala and Aaron Cheruiyot, Members of Parliament Peter Kaluma, Wafula Wamunyinyi and Victor Munyaka.

On Saturday, it was a different delegation all together cheering the boys led by opposition leader Raila Odinga, former senator Johnstone Muthama, Senator Johnson Sakaja, Gladys Wanga and former Woman Representative Priscilla Nyokabi.

Kenyans online lashed at the legislators who used tax payers' money to watch the World Cup and could not attend a local match featuring the national team.

@ZakayoAndere commented on Sakaja's post, "Thank you Hon @SakajaJohnson for supporting our boys. Nakuona tu umechill na saa ya Asahi. Wale walienda Russia wako wapi?"

@job_fumbi added, "I can't see Omanga or Orengo n the rest of the Russia world cup tourists. Au hakukuwa na per diems?"

Congrats @HarambeeStars_ for today's 1-0 victory over Ghana 🇬🇭. You've made us so proud. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y0UU2r03D0

- Sakaja Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) September 8, 2018

Kenya

Sharon Otieno Murder - What Will They Find on Oyama's Phone?

The Chief Magistrate's Court in Homa Bay was due to rule at 1pm Monday whether Michael Oyamo, the suspect in the murder… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.