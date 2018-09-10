10 September 2018

Somalia: Senate Boycotts Farmaajo's Parliament Opening Session

The Somalia Upper House on Monday boycotted the joint reopening of the Federal Parliament, Radio Dalsan reports.

Radio Dalsan has learnt from sources within the Senate that the Senators had declined to attend the session scheduled for today.

No reason jas been given as to why the senate is boycotting.

An official statement by Senators is expected later in the day.

The fourth session of Parliament was to be opened by President Farmaajo today.

The move comes a few days after regional leaders severe working relations with the Federal government citing "interference".

