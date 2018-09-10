Fahngon mad because Snowe's aide took photo of him dancing with a woman

Against the backdrop of the country's Code of Conduct (CoC), Deputy Information Minister Eugene Fahngon and Bomi County Electoral District #1 Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe were over the weekend caught publicly exchanging invectives on a video posted on Facebook.

In the video, a war of words ensued between the two politicians over a misunderstanding that reportedly erupted between one Kelvin D.J. Mattaldi and Mr. Fahngon.

Reports say Mr. Mattaldi, who is also the media officer in the office of Representative Snowe, reportedly photographed Fahngon while he as allegedly dancing with a woman at a local night club.

The reports detailed that following the photograph, Mr. Fahngon immediately ordered that the photos be deleted. But the situation brought the intervention of state security officers who landed the matter at a police depot in Monrovia.

Thereafter a huge outburst ensued between Snowe and Fahngon to the extent that the lawmaker demanded the immediate release of Mattaldi at the Zone 3 police depot.

Mr. Fahngon and Rep. Snowe were seen in the live Facebook video in an exchange of words, with a slew of expletives coming from the deputy minister. The video, which went viral on social media, also grabbed the attention of some Liberian Facebook users, with many terming the exchanges between the two as "childish."

"Rep. Snowe was more moderate, but Mr. Fahngon was seen insulting and nearly assaulting the lawmaker," one person commented.

Meanwhile, Montserrado District #8 Representative Acarous Gray has frowned on the situation, urging the two men to smoke piece pipe for once. Gray said that such exchanges do not augur well for the forward march of the George Weah Administration, and promised to restore calm in the matter.

Several Liberians have also expressed mixed views since the incident.

Liberian Journalist and Lawyer Lamii Kpargoi, in a social media post, said, "if there's no expectation of privacy, anyone is allowed to take pictures in that space. Many people in this country don't seem to know that when they are photographed in a public place, no crime has been committed. The police should also not have entertained such complaints."

Fahngon could also be held in legislative contempt, which is referred to as open disrespect for the legislature, another said.

The behavior of Fahngon also violates section 11.3 of the Code of Conduct, which frowns on unethical and unbecoming behavior, such as the use of rude, abusive and obscene language, another post said.

Authors

David A. Yates