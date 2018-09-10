Namibia: State Seeks Life in Jail for Night Stalker

GEROLD Matlata, whose attacks on women at Mariental from 2012 to 2015 had a community gripped by fear and alarm, should be sentenced to imprisonment for life, a state prosecutor suggested in the Windhoek High Court on Friday.

It was "extremely aggravating" that Matlata attacked women in their homes, where they were supposed to feel safe, state advocate Marthino Olivier remarked while addressing judge Christie Liebenberg on the sentences that the judge will be handing to Matlata (34) at the end of his trial.

The two women who survived attacks by Matlata will be feeling the effects of his crimes for the rest of their lives, Olivier said. Describing Matlata's crimes as serious and shocking, he suggested that Matlata should be sentenced to a term of life imprisonment for murder, and to the prescribed minimum jail terms of 15 years on each of the two counts of rape on which Matlata admitted guilt last Thursday.

Matlata pleaded guilty to one count of murder, two charges of attempted murder, two charges of housebreaking with intent to rape and rape, a charge of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances, and a count of theft.

He admitted that he broke into the house of a widowed Mariental resident, Debora Snyman (53), during the night of 18 to 19 September 2015, attacked Snyman in her bedroom and murdered her by strangling her with his T-shirt, and that he raped her before he left the scene with a handbag that he stole from the house.

A year and a half would pass after the murder before Matlata was arrested.

Olivier informed the judge on Friday that Matlata was identified as a suspect in the course of the police's investigation of the murder of Snyman and previous attacks on woman at the Hardap town, and that Matlata was arrested in March last year after he broke under interrogation and admitted that he had been responsible for the attacks.

Following his arrest, Matlata made confessions about the crimes he was suspected of, pointed out the scenes of the crimes to police officers, and was also linked to the crimes by DNA evidence, Olivier said.

The first attack that he admitted to took place during the night of 29 to 30 June 2012, when he broke into a flat at Mariental, attempted to murder a woman in the apartment by smashing a wine bottle on her head and strangling her, and raped her.

About seven months later, Matlata struck again. He broke into a house at Mariental during the night of 7 to 8 February 2013, tried to suffocate a woman who was home alone, and robbed her by fleeing with her handbag when she managed to scream for help.

Both women who survived Matlata's attacks told the court on Thursday that they were left traumatised and that their sense of safety had been shattered by the incidents.

The court was also told that the murder of Snyman, which remained unsolved for 18 months, had the community at Mariental on edge and women living in fear while her killer remained on the loose.

Defence lawyer Gert Appolus conceded on Friday that the evidence against Matlata was overwhelming and that he was guilty of "very, very serious" crimes. However, Appolus argued that Matlata was willing to admit guilt from an early stage after his arrest, asked the judge to show some mercy to Matlata, and also argued that the crimes were not premeditated.

Olivier disagreed on that point. He remarked that the evidence indicated that Matlata stalked his victims, observing them and attacking them when they were home alone.

Matlata did not testify in mitigation of sentence. Appolus informed the judge that Matlata was the father of three daughters, and that he was self-employed as a tiler before his arrest.

Judge Liebenberg postponed Matlata's sentencing to 18 September.