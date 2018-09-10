10 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Injured Mapimpi Returns to SA, Kolbe to Start?

Springbok wing Makzole Mapimpi has flown home from Australia after picking up an ankle injury in Saturday's Test.

It means that the 28-year-old will miss Saturday's clash against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Mapimpi was one of South Africa's try scorers in their 23-18 loss to the Wallabies in Brisbane, but he was replaced by debutant Cheslin Kolbe in the 34th minute of the clash.

It looked like he picked up the injury when making a try-saving touchline tackle, but further details of the knock are yet to be released.

The Boks will not be calling up a replacement, meaning that Kolbe is the likely option to start in the No 14 jersey against the All Blacks.

Other logical options for coach Rassie Erasmus would be centre Jesse Kriel and fullback Willie le Roux.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 09:35 (SA time).

