Kenya Private Firms Lose to NHIF in Medical Cover Uptake

Private medical insurance companies have taken a hit from the National Hospital Insurance Fund -- the public health insurance scheme -- registering a drop in medical cover uptake.

The number of medical insurance premiums registered in 2017 dropped by Ksh36 million ($0.36 million) from Ksh38.78 billion ($370 million) to Ksh38.42 billion ($390 million) in 2016.

This is the first time in five years that private medical insurance has recorded a drop in premiums.

NHIF premium rates range between $5 and $17 for those in the formal sector and a flat rate of $5 for casual labourers.

It covers all illness in public hospitals and contracted private hospitals. Private insurances policies cap covers to 65 years and the premiums increase with age.

People taking their cover for the first time at an older age pay more in premiums than their younger counterparts for the same type of cover.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that achieving universal healthcare will be given a priority by his government, which will be implemented by NHIF.

Health coverage

According to the government's plan, all households should be covered by 2022 through reconfiguring the NHIF and reforming the governance of private insurance companies to align them to the universal health coverage.

In addition, the government introduced a comprehensive NHIF medical scheme for secondary school students intended to ease the financial burden on parents.

"NHIF has come out very aggressively on universal healthcare coverage, tapping into the same market where private insurers have been playing. The moment NHIF expands its benefit package, you would expect that a good number of those people who would go to private medical insurance providers will be attracted to NHIF," said Association of Kenya Insurers executive director Tom Gichuhi.

"Private health insurers will react to this and are going to relook at product and pricing in order to remain relevant in the medical insurance space," Mr Gichuhi added.

Releasing the 2017 insurance industry annual report, the association of insurance said losses due to motor vehicle insurance and medical insurance fraud were still a problem.

Claims paid by insurance industry increased by Ksh1.35 billion ($14 million) from Ksh54.86 billion($55 million) in 2016 to Ksh56.21 billion($56 million) in 2017, mainly driven by medical insurance claims and private motor vehicle claims.