10 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: A Question of Affordability - Why Vat-Free Chicken Is a Big-Picture Solution

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Charmain Lines

As the discussion around the VAT-free basket heats up and the deadline for public comments to Treasury about the Woolard Panel's findings come and go, some detractors question whether the fiscus can afford the knock it will take if new items are added to the VAT-free basket of goods. But while there will be a loss, the potential gains merit serious consideration.

In a recent address to the Standing Committee on Finance, Treasury's head of tax and financial sector policy, Ismail Momoniat, stated that Treasury was also working on its own estimates to determine if the revenue gap would only be R4.8-billion as estimated by the Woolard Panel if all items were included, or if there could be an upside risk of additional amounts.

He said that the big issue of the revenue gap would most likely be dealt with in the medium-term budget. The minister may announce expenditure adjustments, or tax adjustments if there were a gap, he said.

There is no doubt that National Treasury finds itself in a tight spot. On the one hand it has to collect the revenue it needs to pay the country's bills; on the other, it has to...

South Africa

'I Thought Drug Users Just Made Bad Choices. Then This Happened'

Until two years ago, it was Sibonelo Gumede's job to help developers get rid of people who used drugs in neighbourhoods.… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.