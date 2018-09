Michael Oyamo, the main suspect in the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno, has been denied bail.

Homa Bay Senior Resident Magistrate Lester Simiyu ruled that Mr Oyamo should remain in police custody until tomorrow when he will be charged.

Mr Simiyu said that though Mr Oyamo has been in custody for a while now, "his freedom is not safe for social order".

More follows