10 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Day Ace Become a Political Joker

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Stephen Grootes

On Sunday morning Qaanitah Hunter and Jeff Wicks published apparent proof in the Sunday Times that there is a plan involving former President Jacob Zuma, and the current secretary-general of the ANC, Ace Magashule, to oust, or at least weaken, President Cyril Ramaphosa. This is the stuff of political dynamite. It may smoulder for a while but it is very likely to end in a political explosion. And for the moment, it may also provide all the excuse that Ramaphosa, and those around him, have been needing to finally act decisively.

Just the bare facts of the Sunday Times story are incredible. There is a photograph of Zuma, Magashule, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and the secretary-general of the ANC Women's League, Meokgo Matuba. They are clearly deep in conversation, and have been for some time. The photograph (and goodness knows how the newspaper got it) is the kind of proof that a story like this can need. It shows that they were all in the same room at the same time. Then there are...

