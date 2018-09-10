Namibia: City Hikes Building, Outdoor Adverts Tariffs

WINDHOEK residents and entities willing to erect building structures in the city will now have to pay more for applications of building permits after the municipality increased the building control tariffs with over 33%.

This was revealed in the City of Windhoek's council minutes for August, issued on Wednesday last week.

The new building control tariffs approved together with revised outdoor advertising fees for 2018/19 will be gazetted and become effective from 15 September 2018.

Last month's council minutes state that the fees announced last week were part of a range of tariffs charged on municipal services gazetted on 15 July 2018.

However, the minutes stated, the building control tariffs were omitted from the 15 July Government Gazette while the outdoor advertising fees were incorrect, "hence the need to adjust to the correct fees".

All fees charged on the application for building permits in Windhoek will increase from 33% to 34%, council minutes stated.

According to council minutes, people who want to erect buildings of 3 000 square metres or more will now pay about N$60 000, which is an increase of about N$16 000 from the N$44 000 charged in 2017.

Permits for buildings exceeding 500 square metres but not over 3 000 metres will cost anything from N$14 300 to N$26 900.

This is an increase from N$10 700 and N$20 200 charged on similar-sized buildings in 2017.

About N$2 500 to N$7 100 will be charged on building permits for a building exceeding 130 square metres to those not exceeding 500 square metres.

The permits for a building with similar measurements last year was charged from N$1 900 to N$5 300.

Buildings below 110 square metres will be charged not more than N$1 800.

The council minutes also showed that permits for dwellings measuring from 30 square metres to 500 square metres would cost anything from N$230 to N$3 300.

The new building control tariffs include revised fees charged on development schemes, dwellings under self-help schemes, and building inspections, amongst others.

With regards to outdoor advertising tariffs, council minutes show that the tariffs will increase from 51% to over 300%.

Applications for advertising structures, signs or billboards smaller or equal to 24 square metres will cost N$770 per application and N$1 700 per approval, excluding a licence for the first year.

Licences for advertising structures, signs or billboards with the measurements exceeding 24 but not more than 40 square metres will cost anything between N$770 and N$4 000 per every application and approval, excluding the first-year licence fee.

Last month's council minutes further stated that advertising structures with the measurements equal to or exceeding 81 square metres would cost anything from N$4 600 to N$6 000 per approval. Applications for licences of structures with similar measurements will cost from N$920 to N$1 400 per application.

The cost of licences for approved billboards will start from N$1 300 to N$2 600 for billboards measuring 24 metres or bigger than 24 square metres.

Estate agent signs for the display of sales, to let or on show properties, will cost over N$4 000 per agent for a 12-month period. This is a 300% increase from the N$1 000 charged on a similar structure in 2017.

The cost to put up auctioneer's signs on street lamp poles was, however, reduced by -2% from N$5 000 to N$4 800.

Administration fees for seizing and confiscating signs (billboards), excluding dismantling or removal costs and any other fines, were also increased with about 170%, from N$1 500 charged in 2017 to N$4 000 per billboard.

The cost of putting up banners was also increased with 100%, from N$200 to N$400 per banner.