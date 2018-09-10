South Africa: The Age of Rich, Entitled Assholes

analysis

Last week, the former head of Steinhoff, Markus Jooste, made submissions before Parliament. Capitalism will never be the same.

A little secret about apartheid that seems to have been lost in the fire: Never in history have dumber people gotten richer faster. What's more, after the fall of the regime, the elite power structure remained largely intact -- if anything, the wealth and influence of South Africa's richest citizens ticked up a few notches. In these terrible days of White Genocide, two episodes unfolded within the halls of Parliament last week that reminded us of apartheid's primary legacy: the creation of rich, entitled assholes.

The first incident involved AfriForum CEO Ernst Roets, who made a submission before the Constitutional Review Committee, the government body tasked with investigating whether or not Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended. It's become sort of a national pastime to beat up on AfriForum, serving as it does as the Afrikaner-rights lobby group for its 200,000 members. But the organisation does have a zesty appetite for kicking...