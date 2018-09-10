Namibia: Amateur Boxers Shine At Indongo's Show

WINDHOEK - Amateur boxers from five boxing stables based in Windhoek shone at the maiden edition of the Julius 'Blue Machine' Indongo Boxing Show held at Deo Gloria Sentrum in Pioneers Park on Friday.

Indongo, Namibia's former unified light-welterweight world champion for the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and International Boxing Organisation hosted the show to give back to the community.

The event hosted 10 bouts that saw boxers from the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Salute Boxing Academy, African Connection (AC Boxing) Gym, Nestor Tobias Sunshine Boxing Academy and Jacob 'Mistake' Gariseb (JMG) boxing club exchange blows on the night.

In the main bout of the night, Shilongo Shikongo of Salute knocked his opponent Henk Roets of AC Boxing gym out in the first round of their three-round bout.

Young talents like Flame Nangolo from AC Boxing showed the future of Namibian boxing is still bright after outclassing his opponent Paulus Mateus from NamPol in their encounter.

In a display from two challengers of the NamPol boxing academy, Kamuandja Hainja beat Arno Jacobs. In another bout, Nestor Thomas from Salute beat NamPol's Arnold Jacobs, winning two of their three bouts.

Immanuel Nghilongwa of Salute was the first boxer on the night to knock out his opponent Rian Rispel from AC Boxing in the third round. Christopher Iipinge from NamPol also beat Johannes Rwishi from the JMG Gym on a technical knockout in the third round.

Mosquito Shanika from AC Boxing overcame Eslon Kaluis from NamPol and Johannes Andreas, also from AC, beat Usko Riabeani from Salute after three rounds of boxing.

Heita Nata from Salute Boxing pummelled Sackaria Kandjambanga, while NamPol's Shikongo Andreas outclassed his opponent Jona Petrus, winning all the three rounds.

The winning boxers walked away with bags that each consisted of two pairs of boxing gloves, a skipping rope and mouth and head guards. - Nampa