Namibia: Vocational Training Not for the 'Dumb'

DEPUTY basic education minister Anna Nghipondoka said at the weekend that Namibians should do away with the notion that vocational training is for dumb people who failed to do well in the formal schooling system.

She was speaking at the renaming of the Etalaleko Secondary School to the Niilo Taapopi Secondary School in the Omusati region on Saturday, where she also urged principals and teachers to encourage learners to enrol in vocational subjects while they are still in school as it is the only way to develop the country, and eradicate poverty.

"If we are all to wear suits, who will help us build our country? This is why we are in this poverty in the first place because when Namibia attained independence, we did not invest in vocational training. The excuse was it is costly, but we can never talk about industrialisation without technical training," she stressed.

Nghipondoka said parents also need to be made aware not to discourage learners from doing vocational subjects in school.

The education ministry recognises pupils through activities like being patrons, namesakes and alumni to attract all to schools and their needs. The ministry does this to enhance a sense of ownership, collective responsibility, and accountability for the improvement of the quality of education through schools improvements.

"We want to send a clear message through the nation that education is a joint venture, and it cannot be left only in the hands of the government. No school can be successful through government support alone. It needs the engagement of every Namibian who has the means and capacity to meet government halfway in educating the Namibian child," she noted.

Nghipondoka further explained that the name carries an identity by which one is known, and has the potential to carry a legacy from generations to generations.

"It is important to stress that your new name should assert who you are now, and who you want to become, going forward. Today, you should all press the reset button, and start with a new attitude and a positive mindset because the school is reborn, and so are you," she said.

The deputy minister pointed out that while she was director of education in Omusati, Etalaleko was one of the schools that she would look at with big concern regarding discipline, academic performance and their general way of doing things.

Nghipondoka said with the name change, she is optimistic that it is the beginning of a revamped attitude and renewed hope for the school.

The school's principal, Shivute Bekele, said the school is home to over 900 pupils, and also needs a school hall.

Currently, the school dining hall is used as a hall for any activities the school holds, and also as exam hall during examination times.

This, Bekele said, forces pupils to eat outside and under trees. He added that although the school offers computer studies, the subject does not have a teacher.

The school first opened its doors in 1984 with 400 pupils. It has since grown to 919 pupils and 76 staff members. Last year, the school obtained 89,9% in the junior secondary results, and 10% for the Grade 12 results. On Saturday, the school raised close to N$300 000 for its upgrade

