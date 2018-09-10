10 September 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Private Investigator Nabbed for Alleged Forgery

Tagged:

Related Topics

Linus Tuzeerendo Neumbo,59, of Neumbo Private Investigators Agency who became popular when he was hired by the Rundu Town Council last year to probe allegations of corruption within the council, appeared on Thursday in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on a charge of forgery.

The accused allegedly unlawfully and intentionally forged and drafted a letter of cancellation of customary land rights for eviction of one farmer in the Shambyu jurisdiction in a capacity of one senior headman.

Neumbo was arrested on Thursday and appearance the same day before Rundu Magistrate Vivian Ndlovhu. His case was postponed to October 18 for further police investigations and for him to acquire a legal representative. The court granted him bail of N$ 1000.

Namibia

Govt Prepares for Ebola Outbreak

With neighbouring Zambia being among countries at risk of an Ebola outbreak, the Ministry of Health and Social Services… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.