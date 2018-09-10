Namibia: Private Investigator Nabbed for Alleged Forgery

Linus Tuzeerendo Neumbo,59, of Neumbo Private Investigators Agency who became popular when he was hired by the Rundu Town Council last year to probe allegations of corruption within the council, appeared on Thursday in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on a charge of forgery.

The accused allegedly unlawfully and intentionally forged and drafted a letter of cancellation of customary land rights for eviction of one farmer in the Shambyu jurisdiction in a capacity of one senior headman.

Neumbo was arrested on Thursday and appearance the same day before Rundu Magistrate Vivian Ndlovhu. His case was postponed to October 18 for further police investigations and for him to acquire a legal representative. The court granted him bail of N$ 1000.