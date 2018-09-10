Namibia: National Youth Council Readying for Change

The National Youth Council is looking ahead to a busy 2019 as it will make changes to its board at next year's general assembly.

NYC chairperson Mandela Kapere said on Friday that he will not be standing for the position again, and that a new leader will have to rise to the occasion and take the council to the "third phase" of its development.

He was speaking at the fifth representative council meeting at Swakopmund. The representative council, which comprises 49 affiliate member organisations and the 14 regional youth forums, is the second-highest consultative, policy and decision-making body of the NYC, when its general assembly is not in session. It meets once a year.

Kapere explained that the first phase was to galvanise the NYC as a relevant political body with a youth platform, and secondly to build the NYC into an institution with governance structures and procedures to address young people's needs within its mandate.

"The new leaders must define the way forward, and build on what has been done to date. Not break down and start again. They must represent the values and attributes of the NYC, and be interested in the stability of the council as an institution", he advised.

Besides the new leadership, Kapere said the restructuring of youth organisations at local levels must also happen.

"Unfortunately, due to the budget, we are being restricted to having structures in all regions and districts. We cannot renew without funds," he stated, adding his concerns about the general state of youth organisations in Namibia as their efforts needed to be more visible to remain relevant.

"It is very important that the nation sees and experiences the work done by the organisations. The nation needs to see that the youth are part of finding solutions to issues in the country. Many organisations are struggling to be effective implementers of programmes," said Kapere. "The strength of the youth council is reflected by the strength of its members." He also took issue with national leaders who use every platform available to criticise the youth.

"When we speak to young people as if they do not matter, as if they only produce negativity, they will be discouraged. Young people want to contribute positively to the well-being of the country. So, every time when they hear leaders castigate young people, it forces the youth to ask these leaders what they are doing for the youth?" Kapere said. "This is a negative impression leaders have of young people, and they are not seeing that young people have a positive and crucial role to play in the country." He further stated that the government was planning a Youth Act without involving or consulting the youth.

"We need solutions to existing problems. We have to use the resources we have to address those problems. We do not need new legislation, which will only be a new barrier with new powers that will hinder solutions and progress," he added.

As for next year's presidential and general elections, Kapere said the youth must participate. About 45% of voters in the 2014 elections were youth, and this percentage is expected to increase next year. Likewise, there should be greater youth representation in decision-making bodies, he urged.