Ethiopian Embassy in Asmara Re-Opens

Asmara — The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Asmara was officially re-opened today, 06 September.

At a ceremony held at the Embassy compound, President Isaias handed over the key of the Embassy to Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed. The two leaders jointly raised the Ethiopian flag as a military band played the Ethiopian national anthem.

The two leaders also toured the Embassy compound.

It is to be recalled that the Eritrean Embassy in Addis Ababa was re-opened on 16 July 2018 with similar ceremony.

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed returned home in the morning hours of today concluding two-day official visit in Eritrea.