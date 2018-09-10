South Africa: MEC Dan Plato Launches New Walking Bus Initiative in Grabouw, 11 Sept

press release

Tuesday, 11 September 2018, Western Cape MEC of Community Safety, Dan Plato, will launch a new Walking Bus initiative in Grabouw.

The Grabouw Walking Bus will see parents of Groenberg Secondary School, Umyezo Wama Apile Primary, Pineview Primary, Kathleen Murray Primary and Glen Elgin Primary volunteer their time to help ensure scholar safety of learners on their way to and from school.

The Department of Community Safety is committed to drive safety issues of children and youth at risk and this resulted in the walking bus initiative being piloted in May 2016. Since then, the department has been able to launch more Walking Busses in more than 75 areas with more than 220 participating schools.

The Walking Bus initiative is an example of a pro-active community who knows that safety is everyone's responsibility and who have heeded the call from the Department of Community Safety to help address the various safety needs within communities. Active citizenship, such as participation in the Walking Bus initiative by parents or participation in a neighbourhood watch, is a necessary step in rooting out crime from within a community. Safety volunteers in any capacity have the potential to unite an entire community behind a common cause and take back ownership of a community from the criminal few hell-bent on institutionalising fear in our communities.

The success and longevity of any Walking Bus is dependent on the community volunteers' commitment to helping to increase safety in the area. The Department of Community Safety remains a willing partner to any community who wishes to improve safety in their own area and assist with the necessary logistical support, training and equipment in order to launch a Walking Bus. We will be checking in regularly on the success of all the Walking Busses to help ensure that the programmes are sustainable and will continue to look for ways in supporting community based initiatives such as the Walking Bus, Better Together.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety