10 September 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Warns Public On Fake Facebook Account of Minister Zweli Mkhize

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) wishes to alert social media users and the public about the existence of fake and fraudulent facebook accounts under the name of CoGTA Minister, Zweli Mkhize.

The Ministry condemns this fraudulent and mischievous use of the Minister's profile, name and photographs.

Minister Mkhize does not have a personal Facebook account.

The Minister is reachable on social media through his twitter account: @DrZweliMkhize or through the CoGTA social media platforms - @NationalCoGTA (Twitter) and National CoGTA (Facebook).

Issued by the Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Issued by: Department of Cooperative Governance

South Africa

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

