South Africa: Minister Senzeni Zokwana On Bilateral Meeting Between South Africa and China

press release

Bilateral meeting on bilateral cooperation on sanitary and phytosanitary matters between South Africa and China

Minister Senzeni Zokwana met with Vice Minister Zhang Jiwen of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) to discuss bilateral cooperation on sanitary and phytosanitary matters between China and South Africa. This bilateral cooperation is aimed at improving market access for agriculture, forestry and fisheries products. The meeting took place on the side-lines of the Forum on Africa-China Cooperation (FOCAC) on 04 September 2018.

The meeting acknowledged the good progress that has been made since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of sanitary and phytosanitary matters in the year 2000. To date, both countries have been able to gain market access for various agricultural products. Recently, in 2017 South Africa gained market access for beef exports to China and in 2018 South Africa gained market access for lucerne export to China.

Minister Zokwana and Vice Minister Zhang committed to continue to cooperate on market access matters and resolved that South Africa will host the 7th Sanitary and Phytosanitary Cooperation meeting in November 2018. The 7th SPS Cooperation meeting is expected to discuss animal quarantine, plant quarantine and food safety matters in the quest to facilitate trade in agriculture, forestry and fisheries products. Minister Zokwana and Vice Minister Zhang urged technical experts to work on priority lists for sector trade.

Minister Zokwana reported that South Africa is currently compiling a list of new and compliant export facilities to export beef and lucerne to China. The new facilities will have a strong focus on smallholder farmers and businesses. The objective is to broaden participation of smallholders in accessing markets and ensuring the continued revitalization of agriculture and agro-processing value chain. The compliance of the new establishments will be subject to further assessments by China before permission is granted for exports.

