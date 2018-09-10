South Africa: Man Found Dead in Waterlogged Yard

Until two years ago, it was Sibonelo Gumede's job to help developers get rid of people who used drugs in neighbourhoods.… Read more »

Today at around 7:00, police were summoned to a scene of a man that was found dead in his yard at 57 Squatter Camp in Thornhill. At the scene, police found a lifeless body of Mongezi Njwayi (30) in a waterlogged area of his yard with no visible injuries. It is said that the previous evening, Njwayi left his uncle's house inebriated to return to his nearby shack where he lived alone.

Thornhill - Police opened an inquest docket for investigation after a 30-year-old man fatally drowned in his waterlogged yard in Thornhill today.

